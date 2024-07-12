HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — A young person has been found dead after being swept away by floodwaters in Canada's Atlantic coast province of Nova Scotia as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl swept through the province, police said Friday.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said they received a call just before 8 p.m. Thursday about a youth who disappeared under rushing water at a park in Wolfville, Nova Scotia. The person was playing with friends when the flash flooding began, police said in a news release.

The youth's body was found around 11:30 p.m. Thursday after the water drainage system in the area was diverted during search efforts, the release said. The Mounties, the local fire department and members of three search and rescue teams were involved in the search.

Police are not releasing the youth's name, nor any identifying details.

''Today is a devastating day for our province,'' said Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston in a statement. ''On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends who are processing a devastating loss."

More than 100 millimeters (nearly 4 inches) of rain fell in the region in just a few hours on Thursday night. Emergency alerts were issued, warning of flash floods and urging residents to be vigilant.

Wendy Donovan, the mayor of Wolfville, said the rain came as tides were rising, which caused major flooding in parts of the town.

Beryl has left catastrophe in its wake as it decimated Caribbean islands, battered Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula and then struck Texas earlier this week. As the remnants of Beryl swept north, it produced floodwaters in Vermont that killed two people.