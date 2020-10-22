Joining a line of lunchtime voters at the Hennepin County Elections in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Cady Mattson did a little dance as she dropped her ballot into the silver secrecy box. The 27-year-old said she fears chaos on election night, and wanted to be sure her vote counts.

“For me it was really, really important to come and cast my ballot in person early just so I know that’s it in and that it’ll be counted,” Mattson said.

Past predictions of youth voter mobilization have often fallen short. And though young people like Mattson have historically been underrepresented in the voting rolls, youth in Minnesota and throughout the country are voting early at record numbers this year.

Millions of people, and more than one million voters between the ages of 18 and 29, have already voted by mail or at early voting sites, according to nonpartisan the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning & Engagement (CIRCLE).

More than 67,000 early votes have been cast by Minnesotans between the ages 18 and 29, enough to make a difference in a close election. In 2016, Democrat Hillary Clinton’s margin of victory over Donald Trump in Minnesota was less than 45,000 votes.

At this point in time in 2016, fewer than 5,000 votes had been cast by young people in the state, according to the CIRCLE data.

While the numbers don’t reflect voters’ candidate choices, the data firm TargetSmart estimates that Democrats have cast more than half of early votes around the country.

Sisay Shannon-Tamrat’s mail-in ballot didn’t make it on time when she tried to vote from college in Boston in the 2018 election, and she was determined to make sure that did not happen again. “The hassle of having to vote later on when everything’s going to be super crowded scared me so I’m voting now,” she said.

While the Trump campaign has emphasized large rallies of all ages, Democratic challenger Joe Biden and his surrogates have targeted college campuses, which are often seen as bastions of young, liberal potential voters.

On Sunday, Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren campaigned for Biden at Macalester College in St. Paul. A few days earlier former Second Lady Jill Biden made a stop at St. Paul’s Augsburg University, where senior Shawn Day encouraged a group of students to vote early and quickly.

The young voters emphasized the ease of voting early, even if it seems tricky.

“If anybody’s holding back because they just feel overwhelmed, I would just say take the first step and make that habit, and it will be a habit you have for the rest of your life,” Mattson said.

To find an early voting center, visit the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.