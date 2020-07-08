Are you a young voter between the ages of 18 and 30 living in Minnesota?
We’d like to know what issues matter most to you as we approach the 2020 election. Are you voting in the primary? What barriers to voting are you seeing? Is there a particular issue that we should be aware of affecting people your age?
As part of my work for the Star Tribune, I am focusing on young and new voters through the Report For America program. So far, I have written about students pressing for unemployment insurance and first-time protesters.
Please fill out this survey to help guide our reporting during this election cycle.
