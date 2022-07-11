DULUTH — A 39-year-old Duluth woman was killed before midnight Sunday when she was struck by a teenage driver headed east on Glenwood Street near Old Howard Mill Road.

Jessica Jimenez was hit by a car driven by a 16-year-old boy and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Duluth Police Department. The incident occurred near the start of an incline just before the golf course at Northland Country Club. There is no sidewalk, just a gravel shoulder of the road.

The driver told police officers that he thought he had hit a deer before he pulled over to investigate.

There was no sign of driver impairment or distraction. Officers are still investigating the incident, including whether the driver was going the speed limit, according to the police department.