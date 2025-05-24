You should wear sunscreen even if you have darker skin. Here's why

NEW YORK — People with darker skin still need to wear sunscreen — for more reasons than one.
Too much ultraviolet exposure from the sun can lead to sunburn, dark spots and wrinkles, and increased risk of skin cancer.
The melanin in darker skin offers some extra protection from the sun, but dermatologists say that isn't enough on its own.
"Everyone needs sunscreen. But the reasons that one might be reaching for sunscreen may differ depending on your skin tone,'' said Dr. Jenna Lester, who founded the Skin of Color Clinic at the University of California, San Francisco.
Do darker-skinned people need sunscreen?
White people are overall more likely to get skin cancer compared to Black and Hispanic people. But Black and Hispanic people are less likely to survive the most dangerous kind of skin cancer called melanoma, according to the American Cancer Society.
Black patients more commonly get melanoma on their hands and feet — places that are more shielded from the sun. Still, sunscreen is an additional protective layer that helps prevent a host of other problems including sunburns, hyperpigmentation after acne, rosacea and dark patches on the face.
Dr. Oyetewa Asempa at Baylor College of Medicine often reminds her darker-skinned patients: ''All of the problems that you're coming to see me for are caused or worsened by the sun.''