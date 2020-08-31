Welcome to the second day of voting for the Star Tribune Amateur Talent Contest.

Here’s where you can see the best of the entries we received in our virtual contest. Vote for your favorite one-minute video on our stage today. But be sure to come back to site on Wednesday because we’ll present a new batch of contestants for another round of voting. The top vote getters from Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be presented for a final vote-off on Thursday. And the ultimate winner will be announced here on Friday.

Good luck and thanks to all our contestants.

Round 2 voting is open