Business
US home prices surged in August at near-record pace
U.S. home prices jumped in August by a near-record amount from a year earlier, as Americans eager to buy a home drove up prices on a dwindling number of properties.
Music
An Iranian-American musical partnership comes back to life in Minneapolis
Minnesota-rooted quartet Brooklyn Rider will join with virtuoso Kayhan Kalhor for a concert Friday at Walker Art Center.
Movies
John Waters thinks Lizzo should play Divine on screen
The filmmaker returns to Minneapolis with his two-day one-man show.
Variety
Highlights from DC Comics online convention
DC FanDome, the DC Comics/Warner Bros. online convention, streamed Oct. 16. It was 3 ½ hours of TV and movie stars, trailers, announcements and more —…
World
UK monarch holds 1st virtual audience since rest period
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II held virtual audiences Tuesday at Windsor Castle that were the first since revelations that her doctors ordered her to rest last week.