Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Seasonal yard work

Help Neighborhood Network for Seniors assist a senior neighbor with yard work. Perfect opportunity for teens looking for volunteer experience. neighborhoodnetworkforseniors.org.

Help ESL teachers

Help RSVP Greater Twin Cities to assist adult immigrants and refugees improve their ability to speak, listen, read, and write English. Work with teacher to provide individualized attention to students during class time and help with large and small group activities. Daytime or evening. Metro area locations. voamnwi.org/rsvp-greater-twin-cities.

Mentor a kid

Assist Kids 'n Kinship by mentoring one student, a half hour a week, during the school day through the school-based program at schools in Apple Valley, Eagan, Farmington or Rosemount. Work on spelling words, math, a science project, reading, journaling or enjoy lunch together. kidsnkinship.org.

Transport blood

Help Memorial Blood Centers transport blood to area hospitals. Valid MN license and good driving record required. Vehicle (mini-van or smaller) provided. mbc.org.

Write an encouraging letter

Help Pinky Swear Foundation write letters to kids with cancer. Using construction paper, washable markers and colored pencils, write encouraging words and pictures to let patients know you are thinking of them. Great family activity. pinkyswear.org.

Be a greeter

Assist VEAP in Bloomington by checking in volunteers, guests, answering questions and assist with clerical and administrative tasks. Weekdays. veap.org.

Donate hair products

Touchstone Mental Health assists those affected by mental illness. Hold a collection drive at your school, church or other community center. Products needed for men and women of color. touchstonemh.org.

Deliver meals

Help Open Arms of Minnesota prepare and deliver free meals specifically tailored to meet the nutritional needs of individuals living with serious and life-threatening diseases. M-F for 1-2 hours. openarmsmn.org.

Find more:

Hands-On Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.