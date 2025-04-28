'You can count on us.' German president marks 70 years of NATO membership with pledge for future

BRUSSELS — Germany will step up to the new security demands in Europe, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier vowed on Monday, as his country marked 70 years of NATO membership against the background of the Trump administration signaling that U.S. priorities lie elsewhere.
''Today, with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war against Ukraine raging on in full force and with the United States putting fierce pressure on its European allies, Germany, I think, is in a crucial position,'' Steinmeier said.
''Germany is being called on, and we heard the call. We got the message and indeed, Mark, you can count on us," he said, standing alongside NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at the 32-nation military alliance's Brussels headquarters.
At the same place in February, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Ukraine 's Western backers – most of them NATO members – ''that stark strategic realities prevent the United States of America from being primarily focused on the security of Europe.''
Apart from the security challenges the U.S. believes are posed by China, Hegseth said that America would also be ''focusing on the security of our own borders.''
His remarks – the first by a member of the new Trump administration at NATO – unsettled Germany and other allies, and many want to know how many U.S. troops might be pulled out of Europe and when so they can fill any security vacuum.
No U.S. withdrawal plans have officially been announced.
Hegseth also added a warning that Ukraine will not get all its territory back from Russia and will not be allowed to join their security organization, which would provide Kyiv with the ultimate security guarantee to ensure that Putin never attacks again.