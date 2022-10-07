Can't sleep? Pack your bags and head for Sussex, England, where you can spend a night at the Shleep Sanctuary, according to the Daily Star. As you drift away, numbered actual sheep will mill around the grassy hillside outside the glass dome enclosing your bed. "Counting sheep is more than an old wives' tale," said Dennis Schmoltzi, CEO of Emma Sleep, the company running the sanctuary.

Ex marks the spot

A family is seeking to press charges against an unnamed man who was briefly married to their mom in the 1970s, the New York Post reported. Allegedly, the New Jersey man arrives at Linda Torello's tombstone in Orangetown, N.Y., early almost every morning, urinates on her grave and sometimes leaves a bag of excrement. According to Torello's son, Michael Andrew Murphy, in April of this year, he and his sister discovered a bag of poop on the grave and supposed a dog walker had dropped it. When the second bag showed up, they set up a trail camera that recorded the man's visits. On Sept. 18, Torello's former husband was caught on a video.

Puppy love

Amanda Gommo, 51, of Bristol, England, required hospitalization after an incident involving her daughter's Chihuahua, Belle, the Daily Mail reported on Sept. 26. As Gommo and Belle cuddled together for a nap, Belle suffered "violent diarrhea," some of which fell into Gommo's open mouth. "It was disgusting," Gommo said. "I just couldn't get the taste out of my mouth." She suffered stomach cramps so bad that two days later, she went to the hospital, where doctors discovered an infection that had been passed on by the dog. "I'm happy to say both me and Belle are on the mend," she said, but noted that she'll "be more mindful of what position we sleep in in the future."

A spooky flight

American Airlines appears to have an unexplained noise issue on its planes, the Washington Post reported. On a Sept. 6 flight from Los Angeles to Dallas, passengers were subjected to groans and moaning that sounded human. Passenger Emerson Collins recorded the noises and posted them to TikTok. He thought that someone had hacked into the plane's public address system. but when he walked down the aisle looking for a possible culprit, "I didn't see anything." he said. Since then, passengers on other American flights have reported hearing the same moans and groans and even a hearty "Oh, yeah" when the planes landed. Spokesperson Sarah Jantz said the noises are "caused by a mechanical issue with the PA amplifier." Maybe. Or maybe the ghosts of passengers past?

A sweet idea

Hoping to land a position with Nike, Karly Pavlinac Blackburn, 27, of Wilmington, N.C., cooked up a plan — literally. The New York Post reported that she ordered a sheet cake with an edible resume printed on top. Next, she talked with Instacart driver Denise Baldwin, who promised she would "do whatever it takes to get this cake to where it needs to be." She did just that, and now Blackburn has meetings on the calendar with the sportswear brand.

