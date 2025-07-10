Yoshida leads Red Sox to sweep of Rockies with 10-2 win

BOSTON — Masataka Yoshida went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI in his season debut after undergoing shoulder surgery in October, and the Boston Red Sox completed a three-game sweep with a 10-2 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night.
Carlos Narváez, Wilyer Abreu, Romy Gonzalez and Jarren Duran homered for the Red Sox, who matched a season best with their sixth straight win.
Lucas Giolito (6-1) went six scoreless innings, giving up four hits and no walks with six strikeouts.
Narváez led off the second inning with his eighth home run of the season. Abreu added a two-out, two-run homer in the fifth.
Gonzalez hit a two-run homer in the eighth, scoring Yoshida after his ground-rule double, and Jarren Duran added a three-run shot in the inning.
Yoshida, the designated hitter, also singled in the second and fourth innings.
Colorado's Kyle Farmer hit two-run homer in the eighth inning off right-handed reliever Isaiah Campbell.
Tyler Freeman's single leading off the fourth inning for the Rockies extended his career-best on-base streak to 23 games, the longest active streak in the majors.