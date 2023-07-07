Climbing El Capitan

Yosemite National Park has made permanent a divisive overnight rock climbing permitting system aimed at protecting wilderness and monitoring visitors. The permits are now officially required for those attempting "big wall" climbs like El Capitan or Half Dome, which are so difficult they typically take more than one day to complete — meaning climbers must camp along the rock face. While the permits are free and unlimited, the process has drawn disdain from some free-spirited adventurers. "The community is split on whether they want to register for permits or not," said Leslie Chow, who volunteers at the Yosemite Climbing Association. "A lot of people don't like rules and it does have some repercussions — it's not spontaneous anymore — but welcome to the 21st century."

Los Angeles Times

Delta's new tech

As part of its strategy targeting younger travelers, Delta Air Lines said it is investing in more technology — including better Wi-Fi on its planes and personalized in-flight entertainment. On 100 planes, the airline now has technology for SkyMiles members to log in on their own device with free access to Paramount+ with Showtime, New York Times games and other services. It recently tested technology to customize displays on airplane seatback screens, for SkyMiles members to log in and see customized greetings and create lists of favorite shows similar to a smart TV. It's driven by Delta's rollout of free Wi-Fi on its planes for SkyMiles members, which has prompted nearly 1 million more people to sign up for the frequent flyer program.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Central Park boathouse

The iconic Loeb Boathouse in New York's Central Park has partially reopened in time for summer, with a new cafe menu, new operator and colorful boats after it closed last year due to financial struggles. The boat rentals and cafe, with an 80-seat outdoor patio, will operate seven days a week. The new food menu ranges from $4 pastries to $25 lobster rolls, and all orders are packaged to go. The famous main dining room overlooking the lake will not be open until late summer or early fall. Those hoping to take one of the 100 boats for a spin on the lake will pay $25 an hour. Walk-ins are welcome, but bookings will also be available through OpenTable.

New York Daily News

Central Park’s Loeb Boathouse has partially reopened.

Phone-free island

Tourism officials for Ulko-Tammio, one of several islands inside Eastern Gulf of Finland National Park, say they want it to be a "phone-free island" and are urging visitors to "switch off their smart devices and to stop and genuinely enjoy the islands," said Mats Selin, an expert with Visit Kotka-Hamina. Ulko-Tammio can be reached by private boat, boat taxi or small cruise ship. You would then simply stay off your phone while experiencing Ulko-Tammio's isolated scenic water views, rugged cliffs and arctic bird species from the observation tower. Then you could tour the island's historic fortress and caves, used in two battles with the Soviet Union during World War II, and rock carvings that date to the 19th century.

Bloomberg