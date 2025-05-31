Yordan Alvarez's return delayed by newly discovered hand fracture

HOUSTON — Yordan Alvarez's hand injury is worse than it originally appeared.
The Houston slugger felt pain in his right hand on Friday while hitting and a small fracture that was previously believed to be a muscle strain was discovered. The fracture is about 60% healed.
General manager Dana Brown said he believes the fracture in Alvarez's fourth metacarpal wasn't discovered in initial imaging on May 6 because there was too much inflammation and fluid.
Alvarez has been out since May 3 with the injury. They had hoped he could come off the injured list this weekend.
''The immediate plan for him right now is to just let it rest,'' Brown said. ''And he'll still continue to do other baseball activity like the running, he could probably go out in the outfield and catch. He can do everything else except for pick up a bat. And so, we don't even want him hitting off tees even though he feels good enough to hit off a tee. Just let it heal completely and then you'll be back.''
Since Friday's imaging showed that the fracture was already more than halfway healed, Brown doesn't believe it will keep him out too much longer.
''We're hopeful that because he's healed so much that ... he'll be back sooner rather than later,'' Brown said.
Alvarez was asked when he expects to return.