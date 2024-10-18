SEOUL — Yonhap news reports South Korea's spy agency finds North Korea will send troops to support Russia's war on Ukraine.
Yonhap news reports South Korea's spy agency finds North Korea will send troops to support Russia's war on Ukraine
Yonhap news reports South Korea's spy agency finds North Korea will send troops to support Russia's war on Ukraine.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 18, 2024 at 8:51AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Yonhap news reports South Korea's spy agency finds North Korea will send troops to support Russia's war on Ukraine
Yonhap news reports South Korea's spy agency finds North Korea will send troops to support Russia's war on Ukraine.