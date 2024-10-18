Wires

Yonhap news reports South Korea's spy agency finds North Korea will send troops to support Russia's war on Ukraine

Yonhap news reports South Korea's spy agency finds North Korea will send troops to support Russia's war on Ukraine.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 18, 2024 at 8:51AM

SEOUL — Yonhap news reports South Korea's spy agency finds North Korea will send troops to support Russia's war on Ukraine.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Yonhap news reports South Korea's spy agency finds North Korea will send troops to support Russia's war on Ukraine

Yonhap news reports South Korea's spy agency finds North Korea will send troops to support Russia's war on Ukraine.

Wires

The Texas Supreme Court halts execution of man in shaken baby case after eleventh-hour appeal by lawmakers

Wires

China reports its economy grew at a 4.6% annual rate in the July-September quarter, below the government'S 5% target