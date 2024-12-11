Wires

Yonhap news agency says police are searching President Yoon Suk Yeol's office.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
December 11, 2024 at 2:42AM

SEOUL, South Korea — Yonhap news agency says police are searching President Yoon Suk Yeol's office.

