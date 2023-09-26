More from Star Tribune
Wild
Sammy Walker's stellar preseason is no guarantee of Wild roster spot
A logjam of veterans on the depth chart and a tight salary cap is working against former Gophers standout Sammy Walker, but he's scoring goals and turning heads so far.
Vikings
As fumbles mount for Vikings, O'Connell hints at lineup changes
The Vikings have lost an NFL-worst seven fumbles, and if the players can't fix it, "we're going to have to put guys in the game that have ball security," Kevin O'Connell said.
Vikings
Vikings blitzed Herbert on 86% of his pass attempts — he made them pay
The Vikings sent at least five pass rushers at Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert on 43 of his 50 dropbacks, but he used quick passes to pick them apart.
Gophers
Gophers men's basketball hires Nolen as radio analyst
Former Gophers point guard Al Nolen was hired to be the team's new radio analyst alongside the voice of the Gophers, Mike Grimm.