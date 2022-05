600176165

YMCA ForeverWell Camp

More than 60 adults 55+ took part in a day of outdoor adventure at YMCA Camp ForeverWell at YMCA Camp St. Croix in Hudson, Wisc. on Monday, May 23, 2022. Participants chose activities ranging from ax throwing to horseback riding in three different one-hour long sessions. Based on the success of the spring day camp, organizers plan to add a fall session to their calendar.