NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:
Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), down 56 cents to $35.06.
The bank cut its revenue growth forecast for the year.
DXC Technology Co. (DXC), down 7 cents to $18.38.
Apollo Global and Kyndryl Holdings are reportedly considering a joint buyout offer for the technology consultancy.
Yext Inc. (YEXT), down 26 cents to $4.78.
The software developer's fiscal first-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW), up $2.48 to $27.47.
The avocado grower beat analysts' fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
General Motors Co. (GM), up $1.07 to $48.64.
The automaker's board approved a $6 billion stock buyback.
CoreCivic Inc. (CXW), down $3.04 to $11.75.
The private prison company suspended its financial forecast for the year after losing a key government contract.
Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY), down $1.02 to $12.97.
The solar power company said its chief financial officer is leaving the company at the end of the second quarter.
Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc. (ASO), down $3.25 to $50.17.
The sporting goods retailer's first-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.