NEWARK, N.J. — Alexis Yetna had 15 points as Seton Hall routed Yale 80-44 on Sunday.
Kadary Richmond had 13 points for Seton Hall (2-0). Myles Cale added 11 points and seven rebounds and Jared Rhoden grabbed 10 rebounds.
Jalen Gabbidon had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-1). Matthue Cotton scored 12 and Azar Swain had 10 points and six rebounds.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
