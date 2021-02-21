DES MOINES, Iowa — Joseph Yesufu had a career-high 32 points as Drake beat Evansville 85-71 on Sunday.
Yesufu made 12 of 14 shots, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers.
D.J. Wilkins had 13 points for Drake (22-2, 13-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Garrett Sturtz added six rebounds.
Shamar Givance had 19 points for the Purple Aces (8-13, 6-9), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Iyen Enaruna added 13 points. Evan Kuhlman had 13 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
