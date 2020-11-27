MANHATTAN, Kan. — Joseph Yesufu had 14 points off the bench to lead Drake to a 69-53 win over South Dakota on Friday in the Little Apple Classic
Shanquan Hemphill and Garrett Sturtz added 13 points apiece for Drake (2-0), which knocked off Kansas State by 10 in its opener.
A.J. Plitzuweit had 14 points for the Coyotes (0-2). Stanley Umude added 10 points and six rebounds. Nikola Zizic had eight rebounds.
Drake takes on Loyola of Chicago on the road next Wednesday. South Dakota plays Nebraska on the road on Tuesday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Ravaged by COVID-19, Ravens face issues beyond new schedule
With reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson under quarantine as part of an outbreak of COVID-19 that has ravaged the Baltimore Ravens, the team has turned…
Gophers
Morsell, Ayala, lead hot-shooting Maryland over Navy 82-52
Darryl Morsell and Eric Ayala each scored 15 points and Maryland pulled away in the second half in an 82-52 rout of Navy on Friday.
Gophers
No. 6 Kansas, behind Braun's 30 points, tops Saint Joseph's
Christian Braun scored 30 points and No. 6 Kansas pulled away from Saint Joseph's on Friday to win 94-72 in the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off.
Gophers
Vanderbilt women's soccer player will suit up for football team Saturday
Women's soccer player Sarah Fuller will don a football uniform Saturday for Vanderbilt and is poised to become the first woman to play in a Power 5 game when the Commodores visit Missouri.
Gophers
Mason leads Abilene Christian over Austin Peay 80-72
Coryon Mason registered 14 points as Abilene Christian topped Austin Peay 80-72 on Friday in the Gulf Coast Showcase.