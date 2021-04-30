Q: I've heard I shouldn't have my cat declawed. How else am I going to protect my furnishings from his claws?

A: Scratching is a natural behavior for cats, but declawing shouldn't be the first strategy for solving a scratching problem. Give your cat a chance to learn and to follow the rules. You might be surprised at how easy it is to teach him where to scratch.

First, provide him with a tall cat tree where he can look down on his surroundings and his people. Choose one covered with sisal, a natural ropelike fiber, that's attractive for cats to scratch. Make the cat tree even more appealing by playing games with your cat on it, leaving treats on it for him to find, and petting and praising him for scratching on it. If possible, place it near the area where your cat already likes to scratch so he has an easily accessible alternative.

You can also spray it with a solution called Feliscratch, made to entice cats to scratch. It works by way of visual and pheromonal territory messages that tell other cats, "This is my place!" When the cat scratches, blue marks are left behind, reinforcing the pheromone message with visual displays of claw marks.

Other approved scratching options include horizontal posts (some cats prefer those to reaching high on a vertical post), trays covered in corrugated cardboard, or scratching pads hung from doorknobs. Try several to see which your cat likes best.

At the same time, make your furniture unattractive as a scratching area. Put large pieces of double-sided tape such as Sticky Paws on furniture areas where your cat likes to scratch. Cats don't like to touch sticky surfaces, so they'll go elsewhere to do their scratching.

Dr. Marty Becker

