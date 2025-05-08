Yes, New Zealand still has more sheep than people. But humans are catching up

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The vast number of sheep in New Zealand relative to the country's scant human population has long been the subject of jokes aimed at New Zealanders abroad. It's true: The country is one of a handful in the world that's still home to more sheep than people.
But humans are catching up, according to new figures released Tuesday. With a population of 23.6 million sheep and 5.3 million people, there are about 4.5 sheep for each New Zealander, government statistics agency data showed.
That's down from 22 sheep per person in 1982, when farming sheep for meat and wool was New Zealand's biggest earner. Now, years of falling wool prices prompted by a global shift to synthetic fibers have led farmers to change what they do with their land, the sector's biggest lobby group said.
A shrinking flock
By land area, New Zealand is about the size of the United Kingdom, but it has a human population 13 times smaller than the U.K. That means there's plenty of room for sheep.
For close to 150 years, the sheep industry was the backbone of New Zealand's economy and numbers boomed — peaking in 1982 when there were more than 70 million sheep and just 3.2 million people. Before ''Lord of the Rings'' brought waves of tourists to the country, images of green fields filled with placid sheep against backdrops of snow-capped mountains dominated the country's marketing abroad.
But over years of decline for global wool prices since — and despite recent rallies — the national flock has steadily diminished. Now dairy holds the biggest share of New Zealand's agriculture and horticulture-dominant export market.
Farmers try something new