Yeremy Pino lifts Villarreal to 5th in Spain with 1-0 win over Espanyol

April 27, 2025 at 6:55PM

MADRID — Yeremy Pino's second-half strike was enough for Villarreal to beat Espanyol 1-0 on Sunday in a Spanish league game rescheduled from March because of bad weather.

Nicolas Pepé set up Pino to score in the 52nd minute, snapping Villarreal's two-game winless streak in the league, including a 3-0 loss at Celta Vigo in the previous round.

The win left Villarreal in fifth, five points behind Athletic Bilbao.

Espanyol stayed 13th. Its last loss had been on March 15 at Mallorca.

There were no other league games this weekend, which was reserved for the Copa del Rey final on Saturday. Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 3-2 in extra time in Seville to win the trophy.

