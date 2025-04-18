Wires

Yemen's Houthi rebels say toll from U.S. airstrikes targeting oil port jumps to 74 killed, 171 wounded

Yemen's Houthi rebels say toll from U.S. airstrikes targeting oil port jumps to 74 killed, 171 wounded.

The Associated Press
April 18, 2025 at 12:01PM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Yemen's Houthi rebels say toll from U.S. airstrikes targeting oil port jumps to 74 killed, 171 wounded.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Yemen's Houthi rebels say toll from U.S. airstrikes targeting oil port jumps to 74 killed, 171 wounded

Yemen's Houthi rebels say toll from U.S. airstrikes targeting oil port jumps to 74 killed, 171 wounded.

Wires

Officials say power has been restored to nearly 99% of clients after an island-wide blackout hit Puerto Rico

Wires

An Italian official says a British and an Israeli woman were along 4 killed in a cable car crash south of Naples