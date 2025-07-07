Wires

Yemen's Houthi rebels say the bulk carrier Magic Seas, which they attacked on Sunday, has sunk in the Red Sea

Yemen's Houthi rebels say the bulk carrier Magic Seas, which they attacked on Sunday, has sunk in the Red Sea.

The Associated Press
July 7, 2025 at 3:06PM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Yemen's Houthi rebels say the bulk carrier Magic Seas, which they attacked on Sunday, has sunk in the Red Sea.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

A 27-year-old man has been killed after opening fire at a U.S. Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas, authorities say

A 27-year-old man has been killed after opening fire at a U.S. Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas, authorities say.

Wires

Yemen's Houthi rebels say the bulk carrier Magic Seas, which they attacked on Sunday, has sunk in the Red Sea

Wires

Russia's former transport minister was found dead in an apparent suicide hours after his dismissal, authorities said.