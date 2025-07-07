DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Yemen's Houthi rebels say the bulk carrier Magic Seas, which they attacked on Sunday, has sunk in the Red Sea.
The Associated Press
July 7, 2025 at 3:06PM
