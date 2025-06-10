DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Yemen's Houthi rebels say Israel attacked docks in the port city of Hodeida; no immediate confirmation from Israel.
Yemen's Houthi rebels say Israel attacked docks in the port city of Hodeida; no immediate confirmation from Israel
Yemen's Houthi rebels say Israel attacked docks in the port city of Hodeida; no immediate confirmation from Israel.
The Associated Press
June 10, 2025 at 4:52AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Yemen's Houthi rebels say Israel attacked docks in the port city of Hodeida; no immediate confirmation from Israel
Yemen's Houthi rebels say Israel attacked docks in the port city of Hodeida; no immediate confirmation from Israel.