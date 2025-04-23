Yemen's Houthi rebels fire a missile toward northern Israel, a rare target for the group

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Yemen's Houthi rebels launched a missile early Wednesday toward northern Israel, a rare target for the group as a monthlong intense U.S. airstrike campaign continues to target them. The Houthis separately claimed shooting down another MQ-9 Reaper drone over Yemen.
Sirens sounded in Haifa, Krayot and other areas west of the Sea of Galilee, the Israeli military said.
''An interceptor was launched toward the missile, and the missile was most likely successfully intercepted,'' the Israeli military said.
Those in the area could here booms in the predawn darkness.
The Houthis did not immediately claim the attack, though it can take them hours or even days to acknowledge their assaults.
American airstrikes, meanwhile, continued targeting the Houthis on Wednesday morning, part of a campaign that began on March 15. The Houthis reported strikes on Hodeida, Marib and Saada governorates. In Marib, the Houthis described a strike hitting telecommunication equipment, which has previously been a target of the Americans.
Houthis claim downing another US drone
The Houthis in response have stepped up their targeting of American drones flying over the country. Late Tuesday, Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said the rebels shot down an MQ-9 Reaper drone over Yemen's Hajjah governorate.