DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Yemen's Houthi rebels claim attacking and sinking the ship Eternity C in the Red Sea, their second such attack in days.
Yemen's Houthi rebels claim attacking and sinking the ship Eternity C in the Red Sea, their second such attack in days
Yemen's Houthi rebels claim attacking and sinking the ship Eternity C in the Red Sea, their second such attack in days.
The Associated Press
July 9, 2025 at 3:03PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
European Union naval force says 6 crew recovered and 19 missing from the ship Eternity C, sunk by Yemen's Houthis
European Union naval force says 6 crew recovered and 19 missing from the ship Eternity C, sunk by Yemen's Houthis.