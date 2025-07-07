Wires

Yemen's Houthi rebels claim attack on bulk carrier Magic Seas, which is now sinking in the Red Sea

Yemen's Houthi rebels claim attack on bulk carrier Magic Seas, which is now sinking in the Red Sea.

The Associated Press
July 7, 2025 at 1:04PM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Yemen's Houthi rebels claim attack on bulk carrier Magic Seas, which is now sinking in the Red Sea.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

