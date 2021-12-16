TV westerns fell out of fashion in the mid-'70s when big-city detectives replaced renegade cowboys. But every few years, viewers still get a "Lonesome Dove," "Deadwood" or "Godless" — stories packing a punch that would make John Wayne reel.

"1883," now streaming on Paramount Plus, isn't in their league. But it's entertaining to watch creator Taylor Sheridan take a swing.

It's a prequel to "Yellowstone," but you won't need to know a lick about that Kevin Costner hit to follow the plot that has James Dutton (Tim McGraw) and his wife (Faith Hill) join a group of immigrants on an expedition from Texas to Oregon.

It won't be easy. Most of the new European pioneers don't speak English and have never fired a gun. They gulp down toxic lake water like it was Gatorade. Rattlesnake bites, thievery and coyote attacks abound.

Dutton has his own problems. Haunted by his time as a Confederate soldier, he's adapted a moral code that wouldn't hold up in court. He'd rather shoot first and ask questions never.

At one point, he defends his plan to murder a gang who tangled with his wife, even though she explains they weren't entirely to blame.

"Justice don't factor into it," says Dutton, using a line that could have been muttered by Clint Eastwood's character in "Unforgiven."

The best chance these travelers have at surviving is their lead escort, Shea Brennan. He's portrayed by Sam Elliott, finally getting the attention he so richly deserves. While he recently earned his first Oscar nomination for "A Star Is Born," Elliott was born to play weathered cowboys. Brennan fits the bill to a T.

Mourning the loss of his own wife and daughter to smallpox, his character appears to care little about his own life — or anyone else's. He may be past his prime, but no one has the guts to tell him.

He makes one of the travelers nearly mess his pants when he recites the mayhem he created during the war. That scene alone may earn the 77-year-old actor an Emmy.

Elliott isn't the only familiar face. Billy Bob Thornton gets to play a tough guy in a brief but memorable turn as gunslinger Jim Courtright. And, yes, that is Tom Hanks as a Union general. He's on the screen for less than two minutes, but his mere presence lends prestige.

With a cast like this, it's a bit of a puzzler why Sheridan tapped McGraw and Hill for the lead roles. Both do a fine job, but one wonders how much more thrilling the episodes would be if he had cast veteran actors instead of a real-life couple best known for churning out country-music hits.

Sheridan's other misstep is trying too hard to debunk the notion that there was anything romantic about the Wild West. There are so many references to Hell, he might have to spend the holidays reciting Hail Marys. If the characters get any kind of rush out of their adventure, it's not evident in the first three episodes.

Sheridan was recently inducted into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, an honor that has a lot to do with the success of his feature films "Hell or High Water" and "Wind River."

"1883" is a fitting followup. It could have been so much more.

