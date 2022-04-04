BILLINGS, Mont. — As Yellowstone National Park celebrates its 150th anniversary year, the park's fundraising arm is seeking $1,500 donations in exchange for an annual entry pass that can be used by carloads of the donor's descendants to visit the park in 150 years.

Yellowstone Forever will use the money raised through the sale of "Inheritance Passes" to support park projects like trail improvements, education, native fish conservation and scientific studies.

"It is our way of celebrating 150 years of Yellowstone National Park and to help preserve the park for the next 150 years," Lisa Diekmann, president and CEO of Yellowstone Forever, told The Billings Gazette.

The concept was created by the Havas Chicago advertising agency.

Rather than looking back to celebrate the park's 150th anniversary, Havas Chicago said they thought it would be the perfect time to look ahead and think about ways to preserve the park for future generations.

The Inheritance Passes will be annual passes valid for entry into Yellowstone in 2172. Donors will also receive an pass to enter Yellowstone that is good for a period of a year after its first use, said Wendie Carr, chief marketing officer for Yellowstone Forever.

This story has been changed to clarify that the Inheritance Passes are annual passes.