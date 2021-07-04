Q: Kevin Costner stars in a great series on Paramount Network, "Yellowstone." Season 3 ended in August 2020 and I was led to believe the fourth season would start on this June 20. But there was nothing and all has been quiet about when we might see Season 4. Do you have any information?

A: A fourth season is coming in the fall, Paramount announced last week. Some fans assumed it would arrive on June 20 based on when the third season had premiered. As for why there is a delay, speculation has included a need to reshoot some scenes, Paramount's wanting to avoid competition from the Olympics (July 23-Aug. 8), and a possible dispute over streaming rights since "Yellowstone's" first three seasons stream on Peacock but Paramount Network is connected to streamer Paramount Plus.

The $5 million robot

Q: I was wondering about the whereabouts of Robby the Robot of "Forbidden Planet" and several "Twilight Zone" episodes. With all of the tech advances and CGI, he is still the coolest robot ever!

A: The iconic robot has a long list of screen appearances, including the ones you mentioned, and is such an iconic image that authorized replicas are still around. But the original had declined in quality by the time William Malone bought him in 1979. Malone reportedly did a detailed restoration job and, in 2017, put the robot up for auction. It sold to an unidentified buyer for a reported $5.375 million, said to be the highest sale price ever for a movie prop.

The two-week game show

Q: Sometime in the '80s, there was a special prime-time game show with Richard Simmons, and Jayne Kennedy. It started at a football stadium with tens of thousands of fans, and it got narrowed down by like half after the first contest. It went on for either nights, or weeks, and finally ended with the last two, or three contestants squaring off in a Q&A. Do you know the name of that game show?

A: That was "Ultra Quiz," at times referred to as "All-American Ultra Quiz" to distinguish it from the original Japanese show. (There was also a version in England with David Frost as a host.) It aired on NBC for two weeks in 1981, with Dan Rowan and Dick Martin hosting along with assists from Simmons and Kennedy. According to "The Encyclopedia of TV Game Shows," the show started with 932 contestants in Dodger Stadium; all but 84 were eliminated there, with other competitions taking place in cities around the world until two were left for the final in Burbank, Calif. The winner received $100,000.

