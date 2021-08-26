By late summer yellowjackets become numerous.They can be bothersome, especially while we eat outdoors.These half-inch-long social wasps, with black and yellow marks and bands, gather as soon as they smell food.They especially like meats and sweets.

They will alight on an apple or a cup of sweet lemonade.Besides sampling our food, they can be dangerous. Their sting can cause allergic reactions, and each individual can sting several times.First aid for stings includes rubbing the area with an ice cube to reduce pain, applyinga topical antihistamine or calamine lotion to the skin, and getting medical help for allergic reactions.

To protect yourself from yellowjacket stings, it's best not to swat them. Rather, you should play "like a tree," move slowly.If one lands on you, be still and slowly brush it away or wait for it to fly off.

I once attended a potluck lunch in late summer at a senior center in Hopkins.Food dishes were spread out on two long tables positioned end to end, covering about 16 feet.Almost immediately yellowjackets arrived to taste the various salads, desserts and meat sandwiches.An intuitive woman brought out a portable electric fan, hooked it to a long electrical extension cord, and set the fan on one end of the tables.The fanned air sent away the food aromas and the yellowjackets.

Yellowjacket is the common name in North America for these wasps, which live in colonies, usually underground in burrows made by chipmunks or other animals, or at least near the ground in stumps or decaying logs.Their nests are made of paper they produce by chewing up wood and mixing it with their saliva.The yellowjackets won't do harm if we respect them, and they will patrol our yards, orchards and farms for what we may call pests.Their primary food is other insects, such as flies, caterpillars and grubs.They also visit flowers for nectar — they are important pollinators.They will forage up to about a mile from their nest.

Also in season:

Watch for a steady stream of migrating monarch butterflies heading south, one by one on their way to the wintering sites in Mexico.

Baltimore orioles continue visits to grape jelly and feeders with sugar water.Nearly all these orioles will leave by the first few days of September to winter in Central America.Juvenile male wood ducks have begun taking on adult plumage.Young common loons also have started showing adult plumage. Their parents still watch over them.

This is peak time for beekeepers to extract honey.Giant sunflowers bloom in gardens.In southern Minnesota, many soybean fields display yellow foliage as plants mature and field corn gets chopped for silage.

Jim Gilbert taught and worked as a naturalist for more than 50 years.