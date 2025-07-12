Yelich, Vaughn homers help power Brewers to an 8-3 win over the Nationals

The Brewers scored six runs in the third, opening the inning with six consecutive hits off Mitchell Parker (5-10). The string of hits was capped by Yelich's two-run homer. Caleb Durbin doubled on a misplayed fly to right to open the inning. Joey Ortiz and Sal Frelick singled to tie it 1-all. William Contreras followed with an RBI double and Jackson Chourio added a two-run single. Yelich then sent a 1-1 pitch 405 feet to right for his team-leading 19th homer.