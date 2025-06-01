Yelich leads Brewers against the Phillies after 4-hit game

Milwaukee Brewers (31-28, third in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (36-22, second in the NL East)
Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jose Quintana (0-0); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (4-0, 2.97 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -180, Brewers +150; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Philadelphia Phillies after Christian Yelich had four hits on Saturday in a 17-7 win over the Phillies.
Philadelphia is 36-22 overall and 19-11 in home games. The Phillies have the fourth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .334.
Milwaukee has a 31-28 record overall and a 13-18 record on the road. The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.03.
Sunday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.