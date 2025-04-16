Yelich, Hoskins and Frelick homer as the Brewers defeat the Tigers 5-1

José Quintana (2-0), making his second start of the season after pitching seven shoutout innings in his Brewers debut on Friday, held the Tigers to one run and four hits over 5 2/3 innings. The 36-year-old left-hander, who signed as a free agent on March 5, surrendered a solo home run to Spencer Torkelson with one-out in the sixth. He struck out four and walked three.