Yelich homers and Myers takes a step forward in Brewers' 5-1 victory over Astros

MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich hit a two-run homer, Tobias Myers pitched 5 1/3 strong innings and the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Houston Astros 5-1 on Monday night.
Myers (1-0) received an early hook in his last start, working just two innings before departing with the score tied at 2 in a game the Brewers eventually won 6-4 over the Chicago White Sox.
He was much sharper Monday.
Myers carried a shutout into the sixth inning and ended up allowing six hits and one run. He struck out two and walked none.
Milwaukee broke a scoreless tie by getting three runs in the third inning.
Joey Ortiz hit a leadoff double and came home on William Contreras' two-out single. Yelich followed by connecting on a 2-2 pitch and delivering a 413-foot shot over the wall in right-center.
Yelich's homer came in his 1,500th career game and occurred one day after he broke out of an 0-for-19 slump.
Houston's Ronel Blanco (2-3) allowed three runs and seven hits in six innings. He struck out six and walked two.