Yelich and Contreras hit back-to-back homers for Brewers in 4-2 win over Rays

Right-hander Freddy Peralta (4-2, 2.18 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Brewers on Monday against Guardians righty Ben Lively (2-2, 3.46 ERA) in the first of a three-game series at Cleveland. The Rays have not announced their starter for the opener of a three-game set at Toronto on Tuesday. Right-hander José Berríos (1-1, 3.86 ERA) is expected to start for the Blue Jays.