Yehiel Curry installed as first Black leader of the ELCA at rousing ceremony in Minneapolis

Bishop Yehiel Curry looked out at the hundreds of leaders and parishioners of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America who gathered Saturday in Minneapolis to celebrate his installation as the ELCA’s first Black presiding bishop.
They had come from around the country to join Curry in the soaring Gothic sanctuary, now almost a century old and home to a congregation founded in 1919 by 12 Norwegian Americans. Among them were his wife and three daughters.
“My siblings in Christ,” Curry began, his voice catching as the weight of the moment sank in.
A parishioner hollered: “You’ve got this, bishop!”
Curry, 53, in July was elected the fifth presiding bishop for the ELCA, the nation’s largest Lutheran denomination. Previously bishop of the Metropolitan Chicago Synod, one of 65 regional centers in the ELCA, he succeeds the Rev. Elizabeth Eaton, who was elected as the ELCA’s first female presiding bishop in 2013.
The ELCA was founded in 1988, the result of a merger of three Lutheran churches, and currently has 2.7 million baptized members in the United States and the Caribbean. In Minnesota, there are 977 ELCA congregations and more than 500,000 members.
Eaton’s election led to a rise in the ranks of female bishops, and Curry said he hopes his election to a six-year term will do the same for people of color. Saturday’s event reflected that hope: a swirl of ethnicities and nationalities, dotted with the bright red and blazing white robes of the gathering bishops.
“There has been some unique outreach that has happened over the last 20 years that we never get a chance to focus on,” Curry said in an interview after the ceremony. “The entire church is marveling at what we’re becoming and what potential we have.”