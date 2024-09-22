KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kelvin Yeboah scored his fifth goal in as many games, Bongokuhle Hlongwane added a in stoppage time and Minnesota United beat Sporting Kansas City 2-0 Saturday night.
Yeboah, Hlongwane each score a goal as Minnesota United beats Sporting KC 2-0
By The Associated Press
Kansas City (8-16-7) was eliminated from playoff contention.
Yeboah ran onto a though ball played by Robin Lod and lofted a shot from the left-center of the area inside the back post to open the scoring in the 65th minute. The 24-year-old forward has scored a goal in three consecutive games and scored twice in his MLS debut, a 3-2 loss to the Seattle Sounders on Aug. 24.
Hlongwane gave Minnesota (12-12-5) a 2-0 lead in the fourth minute of stoppage time. Lod tapped a pass to Hlongwane, who slipped behind the defense and beat goalkeeper Tim Melia one-on-one for his 11th goal of the season and his fourth in the last four games.
Dayne St. Claire had four saves for Minnesota.
Kansas City had 66% possession and outshot Minnesota 19-7, 4-3 on target.
