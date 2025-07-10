Years later, key figures in Russia investigation face new scrutiny from Trump administration

That the Russia investigation, which shadowed President Donald Trump through his first term, would resurface is hardly surprising given Trump's lingering ire over the inquiry and because longtime allies, including Patel and current CIA Director John Ratcliffe, now lead the same agencies whose actions they once lambasted. Whether anything new will be found is unclear in light of the numerous prior reviews on the subject, but Trump has long called for investigations into Comey and Brennan, and Patel — in a book he authored before becoming director— placed them on a list of ''members of the Executive Branch Deep State'' deserving of derision.