Years later, key figures in Russia investigation face new scrutiny from Trump administration

WASHINGTON — FBI Director Kash Patel pledged at his confirmation hearing that the bureau would not look backward, but the Trump administration's fresh scrutiny of the Russia investigation has brought back into focus a years-old inquiry that continues to infuriate the Republican president.
The Justice Department appeared to acknowledge in an unusual statement this week the existence of investigations into two central players from that saga, former FBI Director James Comey and former CIA Director John Brennan, amid a new report revisiting a 2017 intelligence community assessment on Russian election interference.
That the Russia investigation, which shadowed President Donald Trump through his first term, would resurface is hardly surprising given Trump's lingering ire over the inquiry and because longtime allies, including Patel and current CIA Director John Ratcliffe, now lead the same agencies whose actions they once lambasted. Whether anything new will be found is unclear in light of the numerous prior reviews on the subject, but Trump has long called for investigations into Comey and Brennan, and Patel — in a book he authored before becoming director— placed them on a list of ''members of the Executive Branch Deep State'' deserving of derision.
''The conduct at issue or alleged conduct at issue has been the subject of numerous other investigations — IG investigations, special counsel investigations, other internal investigations, congressional investigations. And none of those past investigations turned up any evidence that led to criminal charges against any senior officials,'' said Greg Brower, a former FBI senior executive and ex-U.S. attorney in Nevada.
Word of the inquiries came as FBI and Justice Department leaders scramble to turn the page from mounting criticism from prominent conservatives for failing to release much-hyped files from the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation and as federal investigators have moved to examine the actions of other perceived adversaries of the administration, fueling concerns the administration is weaponizing the criminal justice system for partisan purposes.
At issue now is a newly declassified CIA report, ordered by Ratcliffe, that faults Brennan's oversight of a 2017 intelligence community assessment that found that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election because President Vladimir Putin wanted Trump to beat Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.
The report does not challenge that conclusion but chides Brennan for the fact that a classified version of the intelligence assessment included a two-page summary of the so-called ''Steele dossier,'' a compilation of opposition research from a former British spy that included salacious and uncorroborated rumors about Trump's ties to Russia.
Brennan testified to Congress, and also wrote in his memoir, that he was opposed to citing the dossier in the intelligence assessment since neither its substance nor sources had been validated, and he has said the dossier did not inform the judgments of the assessment. He maintains the FBI pushed for its inclusion.