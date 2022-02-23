A year in the workhouse is the sentence for a 23-year-old woman who was under the influence of drugs when she crashed her car into a tree in Orono and killed a passenger 1½ years ago.

The sentence given Tuesday to Brienna M. Salvatori of St. Paul in Hennepin County District Court by Judge William Koch was a downward departure from state sentencing guidelines, which called for a presumptive term of four years, with two-thirds of that time spent in prison.

Salvatori pleaded guilty in December to two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the wreck on Aug. 31, 2020, that killed Michael Evjen, 26, of Corcoran.

Along with the year in the workhouse, the judge set aside a 4¾-year term and put Salvatori on probation for five years. Terms of probation include numerous requirements: that she receive psychological therapy, enter a chemical-dependency program, not use illicit drugs, agree to random drug testing, only drive vehicles with an ignition interlock system and serve on a victim impact panel.

A blood test showed that Salvatori had morphine and the designer drug flualprazolam in her system at the time of the crash, according to the charges. She told police she had used heroin about 14 hours earlier, the charges continued.

Police located Salvatori's car in a ditch near the intersection of Shoreline Drive and Heritage Lane along Lake Minnetonka's Smith Bay. Evjen was taken by ambulance to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale and died there two days later.

Salvatori told officers that she crashed into a tree and ended up in a ditch after "a squirrel or something" ran into the road, the complaint quoted her as saying. An investigation found no evidence that Salvatori braked in the moments before the crash.

Officers saw in her possession multiple hypodermic needles, a dose of Narcan, which is used to stop the effects of an opioid overdose, and two spoons with THC and heroin present.