Yeah Yeah Yeahs fans in the Twin Cities are quoting Lizzo two days after her Grammy wins: "About damn time."

Artfully riveting glam-punk singer Karen O and her gutter-groove New York band are finally set to the return to Minneapolis for the first time in a decade with a newly announced show June 3 at the Armory. They're bringing a similarly cult-loved and danceable act, Seattle synth-pop wiz Perfume Genius, to open.

Tickets for the Saturday night concert go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster starting at $49.50 for the general-admission floor. Presale options begin Wednesday.

The Minneapolis date falls about halfway through the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' May-August tour itinerary, between stops at Chicago's Northerly Island (June 1) and Denver's Red Rocks Amphitheater (June 5). Those dates were announced Tuesday alongside the release of a new video for "Blacktop," from the YYYs' more downcast 2022 album "Cool It Down."

The album — which includes a collaboration with Perfume Genius, "Spitting Off the Edge of the World" — marked the end of a nine-year lull between YYYs records, during which time the group only performed sporadically at festivals and random one-off gigs.

This will be the "Maps" and "Heads Will Roll" hitmakers' first time performing anywhere but First Avenue in Minneapolis that was the location of all three of the group's three fondly remembered prior gigs in 2003, 2009 and 2013. First Ave's team is co-promoting this year's show with Chicago's Jam Productions.