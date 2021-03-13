FAYSH KHABUR BORDER CROSSING, IRAQ – The nine young mothers rushed into the Spartan offices of a Syrian border post, looking for the sons and daughters taken from them two years ago, children they thought they would never see again.

The bewildered children, dressed in new puffy jackets from the orphanage they had come from, were mostly too young to remember their mothers. They started to cry as the sobbing women grabbed and kissed them and then led them away from the orphanage workers who were the only caregivers they knew.

"I was so happy, but it was a shock for both of us," said one mother, who said she had been dreaming of seeing her daughter again for nearly two years. "She is not used to me yet."

The girl is now 2½.

The secret operation on the Syrian-Iraqi border last week, witnessed by journalists for the New York Times, was so far the only reunion of Yazidi women from Iraq and the children they had while sexually enslaved and raped by their ISIS captors.

The plight of these women, who survived almost unimaginable horrors in five years of captivity, is one of the many tragic but least-known footnotes in the story of ISIS' conquest of large swaths of Iraq and Syria in 2014.

For them, the story is far from over.

To the traumatized Yazidi community, a small religious minority in northern Iraq, the children are a direct link to the ISIS fighters who slaughtered thousands of Yazidis and captured 6,000 more. Yazidi elders have said they would not accept the children back, and one said that the children risked being killed if their mothers brought them home.

When the young women were freed with the fall of the last piece of ISIS territory in Syria two years ago, they faced a wrenching choice: If they wanted to return to their families in Iraq, they had to leave their babies behind. Many were told, incorrectly, that they would be able to visit their children.

Now they have been forced to choose again. The women who crossed into Syria on Thursday of last week had to cut ties with their parents, siblings and the villages they called home if they wanted to rejoin their children.

"Nobody can really understand what a huge step these women have taken, what risks they are taking, how incredibly brave they are," said Dr. Nemam Ghafouri, an Iraqi-Swedish physician who was instrumental in the transfer.

About 30 more children, whose mothers were either too afraid to ask for them back or decided not to keep them, remain in the orphanage in northeastern Syria.

It was an agonizing choice for the women, many of whom were themselves children when they were kidnapped. None of the women could tell their families that they were leaving, and might not see them again, for fear of jeopardizing the operation.

"I've been crying for three days," said one of the women who, to rejoin her 5-year-old daughter, left her elderly mother behind. "I feel like this would kill my mother. She is a mother. She would die for me just like I would die for my daughter. This is a very difficult situation for me."

For now, the nine women and 12 children are hiding in a safe house at an undisclosed location in Iraq. Promised refuge in a Western country by the reunion organizers, they are desperately hoping that other countries will take them in. About 20 more mothers with children in the Syrian orphanage are watching to see how they fare.

The New York Times agreed to delay publication of the exchange until the women and their children were safe and is not identifying them for their protection.

A former U.S. diplomat, Peter Galbraith, engineered the reunion across borders and political party lines, coaxing help from previously indifferent governments. Galbraith, who has close ties to Kurdish authorities in Iraq and Syria, said he had spent more than a year trying to get approval to allow some of the women to reclaim their children and bring them into Iraq, a mission delayed by the pandemic.