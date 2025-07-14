Yates wins Tour de France's first mountainous stage and Healy takes yellow jersey

LE MONT-DORE, France — British rider Simon Yates won the first mountainous stage of the Tour de France on Monday and Irish rider Ben Healy was consoled by taking the yellow jersey.
Healy was nominated the most combative rider of the day after forcing the initiative on the 10th stage, but Yates - who won the Giro d'Italia last month – timed his break perfectly on the final climb to win a stage for the third time.
''It's been a long time, but actually I also was not really expecting any opportunities here,'' said Yates, a teammate of two-time Tour champion Jonas Vingegaard. ''We came here fully focused on Jonas and the GC, so the stage played out in a way that I could be there for the stage. I took it with both hands.''
Dutch rider Thymen Arensman was 9 seconds behind, while Healy finished third, 31 seconds behind Yates.
Three-time Tour champion Tadej Pogačar finished farther back alongside main rival Vingegaard and French rider Lenny Martinez with a gap of 4 minutes, 51 seconds.
It meant Healy, who claimed his first stage victory on Thursday, took the overall lead, 29 seconds ahead of Pogačar.
Remco Evenepoel was third, 1:29 behind, and Vingegaard 1:46 behind in fourth.
''I'm still behind and I have to take time at one point,'' said Vingegaard, who remained positive that Pogačar wasn't too far ahead.