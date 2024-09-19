Yastrzemski and Conforto homer to help Giants beat sinking Orioles 5-3

Baltimore took a 2-1 lead in the third inning, but the Giants answered with a three-run fourth highlighted by a sequence that exemplified the Orioles' shortcomings of late. With the bases loaded and no outs, Grant McCray hit a tapper in front of the plate. Kremer (7-10) grabbed the ball and flipped it to catcher James McCann in plenty of time for the force play — but McCann's foot was off the plate.