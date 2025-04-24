Yastrzemski and Chapman homers help Giants rally past the Brewers 6-5

SAN FRANCISCO — Mike Yastrzemski and Matt Chapman homered as the San Francisco Giants rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 on Thursday to take three of four games in the series.
Yastrzemski hit a solo homer, finished with two RBIs and scored twice. Chapman hit his fifth homer of the season, a two-run shot, in the fifth inning.
San Francisco trailed 5-4 when Tyler Fitzgerald opened the eighth by drawing a walk from Tyler Alexander (1-2). Fitzgerald moved to third on a single by pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores and a groundout moved pinch-runner Christian Koss to second.
Yastrzemski hit a grounder to second baseman Brice Turang, who was playing in. Turang's throw to the plate was high and Fitzgerald slid safely to tie the game at 5, with Koss moving to third.
Trevor Megill replaced Alexander and Willy Adames, a former Milwaukee shortstop, pulled hit a liner to left that was misplayed by Christian Yelich and Koss scored on the error.
Reliever Tyler Rogers (2-0) struck out three in the eighth inning. Camilo Doval worked the ninth and earned his fifth save.
Yelich, Rhys Hoskins and Sal Frelick had RBI hits for the Brewers.
Key moment