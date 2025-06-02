Yarbrough's revenge: How a World Series ring inspired his win for the Yankees over the Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — Ryan Yarbrough picked up a dazzling World Series ring from his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. Then he went out and beat them.
The New York Yankees starter pitched one-run ball over six innings, struck out a season-high five and blanked the Dodgers' top four hitters in a 7-3 win Sunday night.
''I feel like I'm in a really good place right now and really trying to continue that,'' Yarbrough said. ''I'm having a lot of fun.''
The 33-year-old left-hander made 44 relief appearances between the Dodgers and Blue Jays last season. The Dodgers designated him for assignment on July 29 and the next day traded him to Toronto.
So even though he wasn't around for their World Series victory over the Yankees last fall, Yarbrough earned a ring. He accepted it from Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes on Friday behind home plate during batting practice.
''Trying to keep that a little discreet, especially with where we're at now, but kind of cool to be able to get that,'' Yarbrough said.
He signed a $2 million, one-year deal with New York in March and is 3-0 with a 2.83 ERA this season.
Making his first career start against the Dodgers, Yarbrough recorded 17 swings-and-misses — including seven with his sweeper.