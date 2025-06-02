Yarbrough shines as Yankees avoid sweep with 7-3 win over Dodgers. Judge and Ohtani are hitless

LOS ANGELES — Ryan Yarbrough limited baseball's best offense to four hits over six innings, Ben Rice hit a tiebreaking two-run homer and the New York Yankees defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3 on Sunday to avoid getting swept for the first time this season.
The Dodgers outscored the Yankees 26-7 in winning the first two games of their World Series rematch, including an 18-2 rout Saturday. But right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the stalwart on a staff ravaged by injuries, labored from the start in front of 54,031, the largest crowd of the season at Dodger Stadium.
Yarbrough (3-0) allowed one run and struck out five in his fifth start of the year. He was a reliever for the Dodgers last season and received his World Series ring while in town.
Yamamoto (6-4) gave up a season-high seven hits while striking out two in 3 2/3 innings, both season lows. The Japanese right-hander permitted four runs and walked three.
New York's DJ LeMahieu had his first four-hit game since 2021.
The Yankees led 1-0 on Jasson Domínguez's RBI single in the first. Left fielder Andy Pages' throw sailed over the head of catcher Will Smith. Backing up Smith, Yamamoto made a pinpoint throw to second, but Kiké Hernández dropped the ball and Domínguez was safe.
Domínguez later left the game with a bruised left thumb.
Tommy Edman tied the game with a two-out homer in the second. After that, Yarbrough retired 13 of his next 15 batters. Pages and Max Muncy homered in the seventh.